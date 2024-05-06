Creamline faces tough task ahead

In this mouthwatering matchup between heavy-hitting squads, Creamline will be attempting to extend its dynasty while Choco Mucho will be aiming to start one as the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference best-of-three title clash kicks off Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It’s a clash of dreams, aspirations and the relentless pursuit of glory.

As they gear up for the grudge, one element stands out as pivotal.

After splitting their two encounters in the conference, both teams are driven by a burning desire to etch their names in PVL history.

The Cool Smashers aren’t just out to defend their crown but win their eighth overall championship and third straight All-Filipino jewels.

On the opposite side of the court are the title hungry Flying Titans, who are shooting for their first league title following their meltdown against the Cool Smashers the last time out.

Pumping up the excitement level is the memory of their last finals encounter — a record-breaking five-setter which drew a crowd of 24,459.

Leading the charge for Choco Mucho is the electrifying Sisi Rondina, whose energetic play has made her the fan favorite. Backed up by a formidable roster, featuring Royse Tubino, Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag, Cherry Nunag, Mars Alba, Maika Ortiz and the charismatic Deanna Wong, the Flying Titans have bucked the continued absence of Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng and Aduka Ogunsanya, exuding a sense of purpose and determination that’s impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, the Cool Smashers also sports a galaxy of stars and a hardcore fanbase.

With Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez at the helm, backed by a lineup of seasoned players and rising talents, including Pangs Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Bea de Leon, Bernadette Pons, Risa Sato, Kyle Negrito, Mafe Galanza, Kyla Atienza and Denden Revilla, Creamline oozes with confidence and composure, even in the face of adversity.

But beyond their individual talents, it’s the collective spirit and resilience of each team that truly sets them apart.

For Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, it’s a journey marked by unity and the ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.