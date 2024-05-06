Coleman powers daughter to SuBIT finish

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE — Steve Coleman proved that “a father’s love knows no bounds” during the 2024 NTT Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT) held on Sunday.

Coleman, a triathlete, wasn’t alone this year — he raced alongside his daughter, Audrey “Hairbun Bubbles” Salazar-Coleman, making her the first child with a disability (PWD) to complete a triathlon course in the Philippines.

“To honor God, my wife Leriza, and my daughter Audrey,” Coleman said when asked about his motivation for including Audrey in the race. “To help her experience life like normal kids do. And to increase awareness that it is okay and cool to have a PWD child.”

Last year, Coleman participated solo, with Audrey cheering him on at the finish line. This year, the family made sure Audrey was part of the action.

During the swim leg, Steve towed a raft carrying Audrey and her teacher, Maxine Ibay. Ibay watched over Audrey while Coleman swam the course, followed by a safety raft ridden by Audrey’s godfather, Scott Countryman, a fellow scuba diver and open-water swimmer residing in Subic Bay Freeport.

For the cycling stage, Audrey rode comfortably inside a Hamax Outback trailer attached to Steve’s bike. The trailer was equipped with a screen for protection, and Audrey wore a helmet and glasses for additional safety. The same setup was used for the running portion.

The father-daughter team crossed the finish line together, achieving their goal.

Prior to the race, Coach Anthony Lozada approached the local organizing committee to advocate for “Team Audrey.” After discussions with the Triathlon Association of the Philippines technical committee, the organizers approved Audrey’s participation and created a special category just for them.

“Inclusion in our sport means everyone in our diverse community, regardless of their gender, age, race, culture, religion, sexual orientation or ability, is afforded a range of opportunities to participate,” Lozada said.