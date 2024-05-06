BI to deport SoKor man wanted for telco fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport a South Korean man who is being wanted by Seoul authorities for his alleged involvement in a telecom fraud.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the 41-year-old Kwon Hyuckkeun was arrested last Thursday inside his residence along E. Rodriguez St., Quezon City, by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives.

Tansingco stated that the arresting team was equipped with a deportation warrant, which he issued in compliance with a deportation order against Kwon issued by the BI Board of Commissioners due to Kwon's status as an undesirable alien and fugitive from justice.

"He will thus be deported as soon as we have secured the necessary clearances for his departure. His name was already included in our blacklist; hence, he is barred from re-entering the Philippines," he added.

Upon reviewing Kwon's travel history, it showed that he is also overstaying, as his last arrival in the country was on 26 November 2018, which was over five years ago.

BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that Kwon is accused of fraud and has an outstanding warrant of arrest against him issued by the Seobu Branch of the Daegu District Court in Korea, issued in April 2019.

Sy added that it is alleged that Kwon and his cohorts conspired to run a syndicate that used voice phishing to trick a large number of their compatriots into believing they were receiving low-interest loans in exchange for providing credit card personal information.

Over 12 million won, or almost US$9,000, is believed to have been the syndicate's earnings from their scheme.

Kwon is now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting his deportation proceedings.