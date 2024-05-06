AboitizPower, Philex Mining donate medicine to Barangay Ansagan

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), together with its retail electricity customer Philex Mining Corporation, provided much-needed vitamins and over-the-counter medicines for the people of Barangay Ansagan in Tuba, Benguet. These items were requested based on community consultation and the health data profile of the barangay’s families and residents.

Barangay Ansagan expressed gratitude to the benefactors, emphasizing the importance of having access to the healthcare resources they need.

Photo shows (L-R) AboitizPower Retail Account Officer Chiki Villegas and Retail Account Supervisor Mary Antonette Torres during the handover of the donations to Barangay Ansagan volunteers Kimberly Camilo, Irma Nabus, and Lourdes Likioda.