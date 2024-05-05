UP acquires Gilas Youth standout

University of the Philippines (UP) is dead serious in its quest to reclaim the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball crown this year.

As part of its buildup for redemption in Season 87, the Fighting Maroons beefed up its roster by taking in former Gilas Pilipinas Youth standout Jacob Bayla in another recruitment coup.

The 6-foot-5 winger, a product of Valley Christian High School in California, formally committed to UP during the FilAm Nation Select All-Star Classic.

“UP has a great basketball program. They compete, they play hard, they play at a high level. I particularly love the coaching staff, as they’ve been coming to the US every year since I was 15 to come watch me play,” Bayla said.

“Ultimately, I believe UP will support and guide me throughout my basketball journey, help me improve my game, and hold me accountable. They’re the school that really believed in me since day one.”

The 18-year-old averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the Filipino-Americans’ unbeaten run for a breakthrough championship in the recently concluded 2024 NBTC National Finals.

Bayla also contributed 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the national youth team in the 2022 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship where he joined forces with Jared Bahay, Andy Gemao, and Caelum Harris as Gilas Youth wound up seventh.

“Aside from basketball, UP is a great academic school. I always took pride and academics and I know they have the tools to guide me to be successful on and off the court,” Bayla said.

He plans to take up a sports science course in Diliman.