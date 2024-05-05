Summa graduates of ‘pandemic batch’ speak up on social skills

A unique breed of recent graduates, they started college under the assumption of a normal freshman experience — attending classes and joining extracurricular activities at campus every day, studying at the library, socializing at the cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after school.

However, the coronavirus pandemic came rushing in and paralyzed the whole world, including the entirety of the global educational system. This led to a painful, never-experienced-before transition to online mode of instruction.

And throughout their entire college life, they have barely physically seen their classmates, professors and even the campus — an undergrad’s second home. They are the first-ever “pandemic batch” from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Let us hear the thoughts of the summa cum laude graduates on how they maintained and nurtured their social skills during these unprecedented rough times: