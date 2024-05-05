Summa graduates of ‘pandemic batch’ speak up on social skills

A unique breed of recent graduates, they started college under the assumption of a normal freshman experience — attending classes and joining extracurricular activities at campus every day, studying at the library, socializing at the cafeteria, and hanging out with friends after school.
However, the coronavirus pandemic came rushing in and paralyzed the whole world, including the entirety of the global educational system. This led to a painful, never-experienced-before transition to online mode of instruction.
And throughout their entire college life, they have barely physically seen their classmates, professors and even the campus — an undergrad’s second home. They are the first-ever “pandemic batch” from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.
Let us hear the thoughts of the summa cum laude graduates on how they maintained and nurtured their social skills during these unprecedented rough times:
Sabrina Iris A. Don
(AB Diplomacy and International Affairs)
“Online classes challenged my confidence and creativity in initiating and maintaining relationships. I felt forced to showcase myself differently online to leave lasting impressions. It was particularly difficult at a new school — it was added work to gauge when and how to talk in calls, or to analyze body language through webcams — and that was if they were switched on. I adjusted to create good times nonetheless.
It limited me yet molded me. Although I contemplated the alternate possibility of having greater memories along the very streets of Taft, having the privilege of finishing college remotely is something I am eternally grateful for.”
Kyle Nicole Diorella D. Viola
(BS Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management)
“The pandemic deﬁnitely affected many lives in ways more than one. Among these, I believe that my social skills were subjected to unique challenges that aided in building these abilities further. Ultimately, as someone who prefers having in-person interactions, the pandemic truly took a toll on how I present myself to others and how I view them as well. Given the virtual atmosphere, I found it hard to clearly discern non-verbal cues and facial expressions, therefore complicating interpersonal relationships. Nonetheless, I learned how to maximize the given digital platforms, which helped me build the friendships I cherish up to this day. This proved to be helpful since these support networks inevitably became armors against the stress and isolation that the crisis brought to us.”
Kierstenn Zette L. Dionisio
(BS Architecture)
“In my initial year as an architecture student attending classes on campus, I was constantly exposed to collaborative studio environments and hands-on engagement with physical models and spaces. This posed a challenge when I transitioned to virtual learning, as I was unsure how to navigate social interactions with my peers in a completely new setup. I found that the virtual environment inherently lacked the richness and depth of social interaction found in traditional classroom settings making it difficult to foster new and meaningful interactions. Despite this, the experience emphasized the importance of finding alternative methods to create meaningful interpersonal relationships.”
Keatrina E. Peralta
(BS Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management)
“Growing up in a household where education is very much valued, the idea of never being able to experience college the same way most people had due to the pandemic was a hard pill to swallow. Gone were the days I would wake up in the morning to attend a 7 am class and sit on my chair, fighting boredom with my friends as our professors discussed the lessons of the day. The fully-online class setup changed my life upside-down and challenged my self-esteem and social skills as I felt trapped inside my laptop screen with technology being the only way to learn and grow during that difficult time.”
Angelica Nyles E. Tan
(AB Fashion Design and Merchandising)
“Adjusting to college is one thing, but adjusting to college during a pandemic is another. When mute and off cameras became such a thing, I immediately knew my social skills would be at risk. The lack of physical interaction made it even more challenging for me to connect with people. Every ‘unmute’ in Zoom rooms gave me stress and anxiety. It was quite a lot, and the situation may have forced me to put in extra effort in various aspects. But on a positive note, it did help me become more understanding and empathetic towards every person and situation.”
Lee Ann Mari A. Austria
(Bachelor of Arts in Diplomacy and International Affairs)
“I went from being an extrovert to being an introverted, exaggeratedly shy college student. That’s a total 180 degree change! It was a challenge finding the right friends during the online set-up, because how can you even express yourself to a stranger who just happened to be your blockmate for the term? But honestly, investing time to get to know my peers led to discovering genuine connections. Despite the unconventional setting, I bonded deeply with those who embraced me for who I am. They became my closest companions, offering unwavering support in the complexities of virtual schooling.”