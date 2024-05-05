Stallions stay on top

Stallion Laguna FC remain on top of the Philippines Football League despite settling for a 3-3 draw against One Taguig FC last Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Stallions remain on top of the stadings with four wins and one draw as they stay unbeaten for five games.

One Taguig's Patrick Grogg started the game's goal-scoring spree in the third minute for a 1-0 lead.

Kenneth Pryde (22nd) and Finn McDaniel (45+2) then scored a goal each to give Stallion a 2-1 lead at the half.

Grogg (52nd) and Naoto Hirashi (64th) score two more goals for One Taguig for a 3-2 lead in the second half.

Junior Sam would then slot home an equalizer in the 70th minute as both sides weren't able to secure a winner after that goal.

Over at the Iloilo Sports Complex, defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo bagged a 1-0 win over Cebu FC thanks to a clutch goal from Robert Lopez Mendy.

United City FC delivered a 7-0 beating on Don Bosco Garelli FC in coach Ramon Tribulietx's first PFL game.

Maharlika Taguig FC ended the game day with a 4-2 win over Philippine Air Force FC.