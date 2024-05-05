SM Supermalls unveils largest rooftop solar farm

SM Supermalls has unveiled its largest self-used rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system to date at SM City Santa Rosa in Laguna, installed across over two hectares of the building.

The solar PV system at SM City Santa Rosa, which recently received a Certificate of Compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission, is composed of 5,772 panels with 3.088 megawatt peak capacity and annual solar energy production of up to 4.292 gigawatt hours. It will power 15 percent of the mall’s energy consumption needs.

With the latest milestone of scaling the company’s efforts towards energy efficiency, SM Prime reaffirms its commitment towards building for a sustainable future.

“SM Supermalls is committed towards contributing to build a sustainable future. We have made significant strides in clean energy regeneration, as well as water conservation and recycling, and solid waste management. With the continuous support of our partners and the communities where we operate, we believe we can truly reach our science-based goals towards Net Zero by 2040,” Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, says.