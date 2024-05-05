SM Supermalls emerges as one of Phl's largest job creators

In commemoration of Labor Day last 1 May, SM Supermalls reaffirmed its commitment to fostering employment opportunities for Filipinos by hosting simultaneous nationwide job fairs. Partnering with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Public Employment Service Offices (PESO), Local Government Units (LGUs), industry associations, and SM Retail, SM Supermalls proudly facilitated these events as part of its community efforts.

As one of the largest job creators in the Philippines, SM Supermalls is dedicated to reducing unemployment by holding weekly job fairs across its extensive network of malls. During the 1 May job fair alone, SM Supermalls welcomed nearly 20,000 job seekers, with a significant number receiving on-the-spot job offers, totaling more than 2,000 newly employed individuals. This demonstrates the effectiveness of these initiatives in connecting individuals with immediate employment opportunities.