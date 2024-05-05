SB19 grooves with summer anthem ‘Moonlight’

SB19 delivers another club anthem in time for summer.

The P-pop powerhouse links up with US-based producer/DJ Ian Asher and Chinese electronic producer Terry Zhong for their new single “Moonlight.”

Infused with sweat-spangled beats and deep, infectious grooves, the dance-pop banger channels romantic desires in the best way possible. The award-winning pop quintet expresses the song’s sensual pining with remarkable finesse, basking in the glow of the night’s blissful moment.

According to the P-pop act, working with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong was an inspiring experience, and it gave them an entirely different perspective when it comes to music-making.

“We’ve met Ian Asher during our tour in the US, and we were surprised at how talented and prolific he is at such a young age. This kind of music is new to us. The production is very current yet experimental, but it also gives us room to explore and expand our horizons as artists. The collaboration really brought out the best of all worlds, and being part of the process, really opened our creative realm to exciting new possibilities,” SB19 shares in a press statement.

“Moonlight” was produced by Ian Asher, Terry Zhong, and Lenno Linjama, with mixing by Serge Courtois, who has worked with some of the biggest music stars, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Alessia Cara, Nick Jonas, Lany, Madison Beer, and more.

The release of “Moonlight” comes with a music video conceptualized and directed by SB19’s Justin de Dios. The minimalist vibe of the MV is paired with slick choreography that finds the multi-talented boyband embracing a fun but eclectic persona in all their “poker face” glory.

“Moonlight” serves as SB19’s first release since 2023’s “Gento” which became a viral sensation on TikTok and other similar platforms in the Philippines and Asia.

SB19 recently wrapped up its successful Pagtatag! World Tour in Japan on 29 April, and is currently gearing up for a two-day concert in Manila on 18 to 19 May at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.