Police shoots teen stabber

A 16-year-old teenager was shot in Western Australia when he rushed at police who were about to arrest him for allegedly stabbing a man in a car park.

The teenager was treated in a hospital but died later in the night Sunday, the state’s police commissioner, Col Blanch, told reporters.

Police received a call late on Saturday from a male warning that he was going to commit “acts of violence” but without giving his name or location, the state’s police commissioner, Col Blanch, told reporters.

Within minutes, another emergency call alerted police that a “male with a knife was running around the car park” in Willetton, a southern suburb of Perth, he said.

Police body camera images showed, the police chief said.

The weapon was a 30-centimeter (one-foot) kitchen knife, believed to be from the attacker’s home, he said.

Officers fired two Tasers at him but “both of them did not have the full desired effect,” he said.

“The male continued to advance on the third officer with a firearm who fired a single shot and fatally wounded the male.”

Meanwhile, the stabbed victim was in a “serious” but stable condition and appeared to be doing well, Blanch said.

The man had suffered a single, “possibly” two centimeter stab wound that may have punctured a lung, he said.

The stabbing was the third such incident in the country in less than a month.

Josel Cauchi, 40, killed six people in a shopping mall in Sydney before being shot dead by a police officer. He was believed to be suffering from schizophrenia.

Two days later, a 16-year-old boy stabbed an Assyrian Christian bishop during a live streamed service in western Sydney. The attacker was charged with terrorism.

Tip-off

Police believe the latest attacker sent “relevant messages” to some members of the Muslim community who immediately called police, Blanch said, without giving details of the messages.

The boy had “mental issues but also online radicalization issues,” the police chief added.

In the past two years, the attacker had been part of a “countering violence extremism program” for people who show signs of “religious or issues-motivated” concerns, he said.

“It is not a criminal based approach but it is a program to help individuals who are expressing ideologies that are of concern in our community. But they may not be committing any crimes.”

Police said they did not know what had triggered the attack.