Around 30,000 people are said to have flocked to the 2024 Philippine Book Festival (PBF), held from 25 to 28 April at the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City. This number is quite heartening despite the conception of Filipinos being generally non-readers, with a survey that attests to this, and the low ranking of students on reading comprehension.

This second book fair of the National Book Development Board Philippines (NBDB), the government agency that focuses on the development of the book publishing industry, was longer and appeared to be bigger with 220 booths, 170 exhibitors and more than 100 programs and special events, bringing together publishers, authors, artists, educators, creatives, performers and readers.

While the Manila International Book Fair remains to be the Philippines’ largest and longest-running book fair, and the Malaysia-based Big Bad Wolf Books, which has been held in the country, is touted to be the world’s biggest book sale, PBF is said to be the country’s biggest traveling book festival and includes different features educational activities, entertainment, exhibits and food, with touristic thrust and targeting also families.

“This year, we have more authors and we bring together the best of Philippine content for the entire family. The country needs more reading spaces that encourage conversation, creation and collaboration,” said NBDB executive director Charisse Aquino-Tugade prior to the opening, adding that the PBF serves as the NBDB’s way to get more people reading.

PBF is also dedicated to highlighting Philippine literature, languages, culture and content.

“We have called the PBF a ‘first -of-its-kind’ event, and it’s not just because of the lineup of activities, talks, workshops and exhibits that it comes with, but mainly because of its insistence that Philippine books and Philippine authorship are worthy of being the center of a big celebration, of a nationwide gathering where families and just about anyone can enjoy. I don’t think we have ever dedicated this much time and space to the celebration of Philippine content, and it’s about time that we start doing so. The country needs more reading spaces that encourage conversation, creation and collaboration,” Aquino-Tugade said during the opening.