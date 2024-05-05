Pampanga farmers get 100,000 bags of seedlings

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) distributed 100,000 bags of seedlings to local farmers at the Heroes Hall here.

According to the DA, the distribution is part of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed Program. The beneficiaries include farmers from the province of Pampanga.

The program also provided the farmers much needed information regarding the RCEF Seed Program through briefings for farmers associations and cooperatives.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag gave her welcome remarks, as she is accompanied by city agriculturist Cristina Sangumay, and officials from the RCEF.

The farmers were hailed for their hard work in providing food for the country, while the DA assured its continuous support for the local farmers.

Some of the seedlings that were given out during the kickoff ceremony include the NSIC RC (National Seed Industry Council-Ratoon Crop) 543 and RC 480, a modern and high-quality seedling, along with the information on how to plant and take care of these seedlings up to harvesting.

The DA urged farmers to contact the municipal or city agricultural office to know how to get their free seedlings and become part of the department’s beneficiaries.