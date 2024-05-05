Miguel Tanfelix joins ‘Running Man PH’ Season 2

Miguel Tanfelix is the new runner as GMA Network brings back Running Man Philippines, replacing Ruru Madrid who can’t join the team’s shoot in South Korea for a whole 43 days due to prior commitments.

“Hindi ko ini-expect na magiging ganito kasaya ang buong stay ko ng 43 days sa South Korea. Noong una naisip ko 43 days kakayanin ko ba ‘yun? Malulungkot ako andami ko mami- miss sa Pilipinas, mga kaibigan ko, ‘yung pamilya ko. So para sa akin hindi bukal sa loob ko na pumunta doon ng 43 days parang masakit at mahirap na umalis sa Pilipinas (I didn’t expect that working with this show would be fun despite staying in South Korea for 43 days. At first I thought of homesickness that I didn’t want to leave),” Tanfelix said.

He added that 43 days is not enough when he adjusted working with the show staff and co-runners.

“Pero noong nakapag-adjust na ako sa group, hindi naman sa ayaw ko na umuwi parang sobrang bilis ng mga araw parang hindi siya 43 days. Noong paalis pa lang ako nakita ko siya sa trabaho pero hindi ko naramdaman ang trabaho sa 43 days (When I adjusted with the schedule it didnt feel like we are working, days fly fast when you’re having fun),” he added.

The runners experienced the winter feels of South Korea in the challenges they faced for this season. The first episode was screened for the entertainment media and the weather became a big part of each runners struggle to complete each task.

Joining Tanfelix beginning 11 and 12 May are OG Runners and Kapuso stars Mikael Daez, Glaiza de Castro, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Kokoy de Santos and Angel Guardian. Coming from the highly successful, action-packed first season, this new installment is set in the winter season and promises more extraordinary locations in South Korea, such as Seoul, Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Mokpo, and Jeju Island, that will surely deliver fun and good vibes for the viewers each episode.

In this new chapter, runners and celebrity guests will compete in 12 races under stone-cold weather. Fans should watch out for the iconic name tag challenge and games with an overarching theme, such as the Winter Olympics, Haunted School, Korean Military Training, Beauty Pageant, Prison Break, and more.

Also much-awaited are this season’s celebrity guests who will surely add excitement to the chaos, including no less than Korean superstars Sandara Park, Nancy McDonnie, and Haha of Running Man Korea.

Who will bring the most competitive spirit in this season and be deserving of the title “Ultimate Runner?”

Running Man Philippines is a co-production of GMA Network and SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System). The most globally successful South Korean reality-game show, Running Man is known for its outrageous missions.

As the whole country continues to experience scorching heat, Running Man Philippines Season 2 will surely provide a welcome and cool relief for everyone by taking them on thrilling adventures. Don’t miss it starting 11 May, at 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays and at every Sunday, 7:50 p.m. on GMA Network.