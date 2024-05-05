Knott bags century gold

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott dominated the women’s 100-meter event after clinching the gold medal in the Hong Kong Athletics Championships last Sunday at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground in Hong Kong.

Knott clocked in 11.52 seconds as she ruled over the eight-woman event as a build up for the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2024 on Wednesday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Hometown bet Chan Pui Kei settled for the silver after clocking in 11.2 seconds while teammate Luo Tsz Yuen picked up the bronze after getting a time of 11.86 seconds.

Last Saturday, Lauren Hoffman won the women’s 400-m hurdles gold medal after clocking in a new meet record of 57.15 seconds with Robyn Brown getting the silver in the same event.

Hussein Loraña took the gold medal of the men’s 800-m event for a time of one minute and 52.11 seconds.