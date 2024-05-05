JV, IBC-13 champion, lauds retirement pay release

“I am thrilled to hear that the hardworking employees of IBC are finally receiving the retirement pay they rightfully deserve.”

So said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Sunday upon learning that 145 former employees of government-owned TV station Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. have finally received their retirement pay.

The wait for P500 million in total separation benefits took 22 long years.

“These individuals dedicated their time and efforts to serving the corporation, and it is only fitting that they receive what is rightfully theirs,” Ejercito added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the payment to be made, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Ejercito staunchly defended the budget of IBC-13 during 2022 and 2023 deliberations. During the 2022 budget plenary session, the senator expressed concern over budgetary cuts for IBC-13.

He argued then that budget reductions might impact the retirement benefits of eligible employees of state-run broadcasting stations. In 2023, Ejercito continued advocating for the retirement benefits of the said employees.

“This money belongs to the people; they earned it through their hard work, and denying them their rightful benefits is unjust,” he explained.