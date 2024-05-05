JORGE OF THE FAIRWAY

“It was great. As usual, another win.”

San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent teed off the phone interview with Daily Tribune with a quick update about his round of golf in Alabang.

A day prior, the multi-titled mentor politely requested to have the scheduled conversation pushed back as he was then doing his thing in the fairway following the Beermen’s morning practice session.

The night before, Gallent steered the Beermen to their 10th straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup, moving a win away from the league’s first elimination round sweep in 10 years.

Unfortunately, Meralco rained on San Miguel’s parade, denying the franchise its first perfect eliminations campaign since achieving the feat in the 1989 1st Conference Open in a close decision in Batangas City.

But the chat wasn’t about Gallent and his job leading the PBA’s winningest club. It was about his life and “career” outside of the hard court, specifically his exploits on the golf course.

No love at first sight

Not many know — except those inside the golfing circle — that the 55-year-old tactician has quite a collection of golf tournament hardware in his display cabinet aside from his many basketball titles and recognitions.

A scratch golfer for about a decade now, Gallent has amassed an impressive number of trophies from his conquests in the green including six consecutive club titles and five straight victories in Alabang Golf and Country Club’s premier tournament — the prestigious Mango Tee.

But Gallent admitted that his love affair of swinging irons wasn’t love at first sight — not at all.

Although his father had a club share at Alabang, Gallent wasn’t really interested in the sport. In fact, if not for his childhood barkada he wouldn’t even hold a club.

“My friends from high school in (De La Salle) Zobel were the ones who introduced me to golf,” Gallent said, recollecting his first time stepping and playing in the fairways in the late 1980s.

His first impression of the sport wasn’t great.

‘Yes, I did. I thought I could make a career playing golf.’

“Honestly, the first time I played I kind of didn’t like it,” he said.

“But I think after a few tries I eventually got interested. Of course, for a beginner, you’ll find playing golf difficult. Frustrating. Minsan, nakakabwisit.”

But after a couple of trips back and with his swing improving, his relationship with the sport also grew.

“After a while, I got the hang of it,” Gallent said.

“When I started (playing golf) I didn’t even own clubs, I used to borrow spares. But when I got interested that’s when I bought my clubs and from there tuloy-tuloy na.”

Confident in his game, Gallent also dreamed of being a pro golfer during his younger days.

“Yes, I did. I thought I could make a career playing golf,” he said.

Focus on basketball

But a motorcycle accident that left him blind in his right eye in the late 80s shattered that dream as Gallent took a golf hiatus starting 1991.

“But then I got into an accident where my eye got damaged, I lost interest. My prospects of pursuing a career to be a professional golfer simmered down,” he shared.

For two decades, Gallent turned to his other interest: Basketball.

He joined the Asia Brewery franchise and won a few championships in amateur basketball. Then, he jumped into the PBA as a direct hire of Tanduay when it turned pro in 1999.

With his playing days over, the 6-foot-2 Far Eastern University product set his focus to coaching where he saw similar success.

Gallent steered Harbour Centre to six of its seven titles in the defunct Philippine Basketball League while also calling the shots for collegiate team San Sebastian College.

Reunited

But fate would have him rekindle his love affair with golf.

The sweet, earthy aroma of freshly cut grass, the familiar “ping” of a swishing club smacking the bedimpled ball and the thrill of conquering the challenging course are just too hard to resist even for a man who left the game 20 years prior.

“(I got back to golf) when I bought my shares in the country club. When I was young, it was my dad’s share and I was his dependent. When I bought my shares in 2011, I think that rekindled my love affair with golf and nag-tuluy-tuloy na,” he said.

And it didn’t take long for Gallent to rediscover his form. Then came his title romp.

“I’m proudest of course, with the six club championships I won consecutively. I also won the Mango Tee five times and this year I joined the senior club championships and we won,” he said.

Just last March, Gallent was tapped by Manila Southwoods for its seniors team that eventually won the 75th Philippine Airlines Interclub championship in Cagayan de Oro.

“Oh, it was a great experience for me (playing in the PAL Interclub). Very memorable. Ang sarap-sarap maglaro dun,” he said.

“I met a lot of old friends. We get to talk every once in a while but it’s different when you meet them on the course. Those guys are members of other clubs, like Valley Golf, Canlubang. It’s not everyday that you get to see them because of the distance. It was great meeting my old jungolf friends.”

‘Pustahan na lang’

With his coffers filled with shiny cups with his name emblazoned on them, Gallent said that he’s already content with his collection.

He confidently felt that there’s nothing to prove anymore.

“I’m okay with what I’ve achieved now. I’m not really looking at a specific tournament that I want to win. I already won in the Orchard Founders Cup three straight,” Gallent said.

“So I guess I just want to play for fun. Pustahan na lang. Just kidding!” he added in jest.

For Gallent, a round of golf serves as an escape from all basketball stress.

“It’s like that (an escape from stress). It’s (an outlet) that relieves all the tension and pressure of my job.

While basketball affairs eat up the majority of his time, Gallent still finds time to hit the fairways.

“I only play nine holes during the days when we have practice. But when there’s no training and I’m free the whole day I play 18 holes,” he said.

Ready to reclaim crown

Gallent, actually, had a chance for a six-peat in the Mango Tee last February but had to skip the edition in his bid to win his first PBA crown.

It was all worth it in the end as he led the Beermen to the Commissioner’s Cup title in a grueling six-game series win over Magnolia.

“Yeah, because that was my finals week against Magnolia. I just wanted to focus on basketball first. If given a choice, of course, I’ll choose basketball, golf comes second,” he said.

But Gallent vowed to be back next year to regain the throne he occupied for half a decade.

“Of course, I’ll be back, that’s 100 percent. As long as it won’t overlap with my basketball schedule, I’ll join,” he said.

And it’s bad news for those aspiring to win the Mango Tee next year.