Jessy Mendiola nag-react sa fake Chanel bag issue

Hindi napigilan ni Jessy Mendiola na mag-react sa isang basher na nagsabing fake ang Chanel bag na ipinakita niya sa kanyang Instagram account recently.

Nag-post ng unboxing video sa Instagram si Jessy with this caption: “Thank you for sourcing this gorgeous classic vintage piece.”

Nagmahadera ang basher who commented: “Looks fake to me. Bought from HK?”

Agad namang nag-react si Jessy who said, “it was authenticated by a sales associate who checked the item’s serial code in Chanel’s system. No need to hate and spread negativity.”

May fan naman si Jessy na nagtanggol sa kanya.

“Just because they have money, she should spend $1000 dollars on a branded bag? I’d rather have fake Chanel bag but have 1000 dollars inside it instead of a branded bag with three dollars inside it,” say ng fan.