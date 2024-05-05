It’s official: San Jose is Navotas City patron

Navotas City officially recognized San Jose as its patron and protector during a ceremony held on the feast day of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Jose de Navotas on Sunday.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco announced the signing of City Ordinance 2024-05, which enshrines the saint’s designation. The ordinance also declared the first Sunday of May as Navotas town fiesta.

“This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to safeguard our city’s vibrant cultural and religious legacy,” Mayor Tiangco said.

Another ordinance, City Ordinance 2024-04, elevates the image of San Jose Glorioso to the status of a cultural heritage treasure.

“Navoteños (residents of Navotas) have already been devotees of San Jose even when Navotas was still a visita (chapel) of Tondo more than 400 years ago,” Tiangco said.

“Designating San Jose as our City Patron and Protector reflects our deep-rooted reverence and unwavering devotion to him,” he added.

The Archdiocese of Manila established the then-town of San Jose de Navotas on 1 July 1959. In 2021, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Caloocan, Most Reverend Pablo Virgilio S. David, declared San Jose de Navotas a diocesan shrine.

Additionally, the National Historical Commission recognized San Jose Parish Church, the oldest church in the city, as “Simbahan ng Navotas” A solemn mass preceded the declaration ceremony. Congressman Toby Tiangco and his wife, Michelle, were among those who attended the Mass.

Following the Mass, Bishop David and Congressman Tiangco unveiled plans for the San Jose Perpetual Adoration Chapel and the San Jose Glorioso statue at the church patio.

“San Jose, revered as the patron saint of workers, families, and communities, occupies a special place in the hearts of Navotas residents,” Mayor Tiangco said. “He inspires us to embody the virtues of humility, diligence and faithfulness.”