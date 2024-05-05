Ilagan City LGU aids farmers despite minimal El Niño effects

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela — The El Niño dry spell that has destroyed billions of pesos worth of crops in many parts of the country has had minimal effects on farmers here.

“We anticipated the El Niño as our farmers planted corn and rice from November until December 2023,” explained Ilagan City public information officer Pastor Paul Bacungan Sunday.

He said that foresight and preparations by the farmers and the local government have allowed them to minimize the ill effects of the drought arising from the weather phenomenon.

“After four months of the planting season, our farmers have already harvested the crops before the onset of El Niño began in March this year,” he added.

Antonio Montereal Jr. of the Ilagan City Council said farmers still receive seeds and financial subsidies from the local government although the El Niño had minimal effect on them.

There was no need for the city to declare a state of calamity, Montereal said. He also revealed a plan to establish a corn innovation and research center to produce oil, flakes and even beer with corn as a raw material.

Ilagan City, he added, could supply not just corn but corn by-products. On the other hand, the city produces tons of yellow corn used in making animal feeds.

The Ilagan City government and the Department of Agriculture (DA) have been supporting farmers, providing them tractors and other agricultural equipment, the councilor said.

Earlier this week, DA spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, put agricultural losses due to El Niño at a staggering P5.9 billion as of 30 April, with P3.1 billion in rice crops lost, and P1.76 billion worth of corn destroyed. High-value crops worth P958 million were also lost.

The hardest-hit areas were reported to be those in the MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) Region, which registered almost P1.71 billion in production losses.

Western Visayas losses amounted to P1.5 billion, with the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) losing P768 million and Cagayan Valley, P562 million.

Corn capital

In 2015, the City of Ilagan was proclaimed the Corn Capital of the Philippines. The average production of quality corn in Ilagan City stands at 200,000 metric tons per year from 33,500 hectares.

Aside from corn, Ilagan City is also producing rice (80,000 metric tons per year) from 15,000 hectares of rice lands; and fisheries with 250 metric tons per year.

Dairy farms that could produce 2,000 liters of milk per hour of milk abound, with the Mr. Moo brand of dairy products putting up a plant here.

“Agricultural facilities provided by the city government such as innovation centers, irrigation facilities, and postharvest facilities, agricultural machinery such as harvesters, tractors and transplanters and annual provision of seeds and fertilizers for farmers contributed to production of quality crops,” according to Bacungan.

Also, the network of concrete farm-to-market roads boosts trade, while agribusiness processing facilities such as swine breeding, chicken hatcheries, cold storage facilities, and slaughterhouses are also operating in the city.

From 4 to 10 May, the City of Isabela celebrates “Mammangi Festival.” Mammangi is an Ibanag term referring to the esteemed corn farmers, recognized as the stalwarts and backbone of the city’s thriving economy.

The Mammangi Festival serves as a joyous occasion, a heartfelt thanksgiving to God for the abundant harvests and the city’s achievements and accolades. In 2011, General Ordinance 33 proclaimed Mammangi Festival as the city’s official Festival by Mayor Josemarie Diaz.