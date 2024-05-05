Finnegan raves about LSU’s triumph

Filipino-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan, who will play for the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was on seventh heaven following her alma mater’s win in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competitions last week.

Finnegan thanked the supporters who came to see Louisiana State University’s first NCAA title.

The Tigers topped the championship round with a total of 198.2250 points, beating out University of California-Berkley, University of Utah and University of Florida in the championship round.

Even the 21-year-old Finnegan took something home from the tournament as she won the individual women’s floor exercise.

“Tiger nation, you showed up and showed out this whole season. This one is for all of us. Thank you for the tremendous love, support, and prayers that we have received all year long!” Finnegan said.

“What a privilege and honor to represent LSU and to be surrounded by the sisterhood we share. I love each and every one of these girls. With each other, for each other.”

“It was far from easy, but we got there!! FOREVER NATTY CHAMPS BABY!!”

Finnegan earned an Olympic slot after competing in the clinching 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp.

The LSU gymnast is set to compete in the Summer Games this year along with two-time world champion Carlos Yulo and Fil-Am gymnast Levi Ruivivar.

So far, no Filipino clinched a medal in the Olympics since first competing in the sport in the Tokyo Games in 1964.

Yulo almost broke the medal drought in 2021 in the Japanese capital but fell short after finishing fourth in men’s vault.