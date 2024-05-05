Drought may delay rainy season onset

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday said the El Niño phenomenon may delay the onset of the rainy season.

The rainy weather usually occurs during the last week of May or the first week of June but this could be delayed due to El Niño, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau continuously monitors the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions in the tropical Pacific. It said that the El Niño in the tropical Pacific continues to weaken but that it continues to bring about drier conditions across the region.

PAGASA said there’s an 85-percent chance that the transition from El Niño to ENSO — neutral would come this month or in June. There’s a 60-percent chance of La Niña starting in June to as late as August.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) at the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP).

In the Philippines, this phenomenon results in droughts, heat waves, heavy rainfall, and other extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the heat index reached 48°C in Cagayan on Saturday and the same hot weather was experienced in 16 areas nationwide on Sunday.

Heat indices ranging from 42C to 44C are likely in the following areas: Laoag City, Ilocos Norte — 44C; Dagupan City, Pangasinan — 47C; Batac, Ilocos Norte — 42C; Bacnotan, La Union — 44C; Aparri, Cagayan — 48C; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan — 43C; Echague, Isabela - 42C; Casiguran, Aurora — 42C; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan — 42C; Cuyo, Palawan — 42C; Virac, Catanduanes — 45C; Masbate City, Masbate — 43C; Roxas City, Capiz — 42C; Dumangas, Iloilo — 42C; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur — 42C; Cotabato City, Maguindanao — 42C.

PAGASA pegged the danger level heat index between 41C to 51C, wherein heat cramps and heat exhaustion may occur or even heat stroke.