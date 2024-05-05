DoST holds Exit Conference for CL scholars

CLARK Freeport — The Department of Science and Technology conducted the DoST-Science Education Institute Scholars’ Exit Conference at the Quest Plus Conference Center, Clarkfield, Pampanga.

In her opening remarks, DoST Region III Assistant Regional Director for Finance and Administrative Services and Scholarship Coordinator Belen Q. Garcia urged the scholars to continue their journey in DoST Scholarship with their undergraduate course and pursue graduate courses like master’s and doctorate degrees in their field and avail the DoST Graduate Studies Scholarship to further enhance their skills and knowledge.

This year’s event shed light on DoST scholars and the different processes and obligations that they must undertake as they end their journey as DoST Undergraduate Scholars through the discussion of Anne Chiara S. Amponin, Science Research Specialist II, and Vergel Rebuta, Science Research specialist II, both from the DoST-SEI.

The event also highlights the achievements of two successful DOST scholars in their chosen field. Trisha Mae Chu emphasized that the assistance provided by the DoST-JLSS Scholarship paved the way for her to graduate Summa Cum Laude in her BSED Science course and helped her in landing a teaching position in the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, Engr. R-Jay Quiambao shared that the DoST-SEI Merit Scholarship allowed him to become who he is today as an Industrial Engineer in the academe.

Also, Atty. Diane Coryne G. Ramos of the Department of Labor and Employment Region-III shared in her discussion the Employee Rights and Labor Laws to scholars as they are going to be part of the nation’s manpower.

The DoST-SEI Scholars Exit Conference is a significant event that marks the culmination of the DoST-SEI scholarship journey for our scholars. It serves as a platform to showcase their achievements, share their experiences, and prepare them for the next phase of their lives as professionals and leaders.