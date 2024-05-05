Cool Smashers back in PVL finals

There’s no stopping Creamline from defending its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference (AFC) crown.

Creamline took the first finals ticket after overpowering Chery Tiggo, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20, Sunday in the semifinal round before 17,834 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The crowd erupted as Tots Carlos sealed the deal with a powerful hit, ending the lopsided one-hour, 34-minute encounter and steering the Cool Smashers to their third consecutive finals appearance and a shot at their third straight AFC championship.

Playmaker Kyle Negrito attributed their success to hard work and perseverance.

Despite initial struggles, where they wound up fourth in the prelims and lost their first match in the semis, the Cool Smashers refused to relent, addressing weaknesses and making crucial adjustments along the way.

“We draw strength from each other,” said Negrito, whose team is eyeing an eight overall crown.

Negrito anchored Creamline’s offense with 16 excellent sets.

“We are just happy that we won when it mattered.”

With a 2-1 record and a hefty seven-point tally, Creamline clinched the top spot even in the event of a tie for first place among Creamline, Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the Flying Titans-Angels duel would determine Creamline’s final opponent in the title showdown.

A victory by Choco Mucho, regardless of the number of sets, will seal a title rematch with Creamline, but a Petro Gazz win in three or four sets will set the stage for a sudden death match between the Angels and the Flying Titans for the other finals slot Tuesday, back at the Philsports Arena.

The best-of-three championship will be played at Smart Araneta Coliseum.