Chill out with the hottest titles on Lionsgate Play this May

‘Dark Waters’ (film) — 3 May

A riveting legal thriller, Dark Water tells the true story of a determined attorney, Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo), who goes against all odds to expose a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations. Set against the backdrop of a small town contaminated with deadly chemicals, Bilott’s unwavering quest for justice brings to light the unsettling truth about the widespread impact of pollution on the environment and public health.

‘Nashville’ seasons 1-3 (series) — 10 May

Take a trip to the world’s music capital with Nashville, an addictive drama series that follows the lives of country music superstars and aspiring artists. Starring Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, and Charles Esten, this Emmy-nominated show takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the cutthroat music industry, where ambitions clash and secrets are exposed.

‘Non-Stop’ (film) — 17 May

Get ready for a nail-biting thriller with Non-Stop, starring Liam Neeson as an air marshal on a transatlantic flight that takes a dangerous turn. When he receives mysterious messages threatening to kill passengers every 20 minutes, the tension and suspense escalate as he tries to identify the culprit before it’s too late.

‘Black Mafia Family’ season 3 (series) — 17 May

Based on a true story, this crime drama follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they rise to power in the drug trade and become targets of a federal investigation.

‘Blacklight’ (film) — 24 May

In Blacklight, Liam Neeson stars as Travis Block, a covert government “fixer” who uncovers a deadly program called Operation Unity, led by his boss, FBI chief Robinson (Aidan Quinn). With the help of a journalist (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Block’s mission to expose the truth becomes a personal battle for survival and redemption when his family is threatened.

‘Source Code’ (film) — 31 May

Get ready for a mind-bending sci-fi thriller with Source Code, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a soldier who is sent back in time to relive the last eight minutes of a terrorist attack on a train. As he races against time to find the bomber and prevent another attack, he starts to question the true purpose of this mission and his own existence.