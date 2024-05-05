CCC launches campaign for marine ecosystem sustainability

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) is launching the Month of the Ocean social media campaign “Dive Deep, Change the Tides” this May.

Anchored in this year’s ocean month theme “Develop a sustainable and equitable blue economy,” the campaign aims to inform, educate and inspire action among Filipinos and the global community to address ocean-related issues and to cultivate a deep appreciation for the ocean’s role in climate action.

Using carousel posts, infographics, and reels, the campaign will highlight the ocean’s contributions to climate regulation, oxygen production, carbon sequestration, biodiversity support, food security and weather patterns.

Additionally, it will address the challenges of pollution, acidification, habitat and biodiversity loss and overfishing. Real-life accounts from fisherfolks will illustrate the tangible impacts of these issues, along with actionable tips for adopting ocean-friendly habits to promote sustainability.

“Oceans are the lifeblood of our planet, and also our frontline against climate change. Our actions today will determine the health of our oceans tomorrow. We all have a role to play in ensuring their protection and sustainability,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

Throughout the month, the CCC will engage audiences across multiple platforms, namely, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with a variety of informative content.

This campaign aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which focuses on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development, as well as SDG 13, which urges to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Through Presidential Proclamation No. 57, s.1999, the month of May is designated as Month of the Ocean. This emphasizes the responsibility of the Philippine government and the Filipino people to promote sustainable ocean practices and raise public awareness about the importance of our oceans.