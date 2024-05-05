Bringing the Marvel Universe to Mall of Asia

Remember the end credits from the first Iron Man film when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury told Tony Stark that he is part of a bigger universe, he just does not know yet. Those words hold true as Feld Entertainment is set to bring every superhero and villain to life when Marvel Universe Live! comes to SM Mall of Asia on June.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the show sees iconic Marvel teams such as the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy work together to fend off a group of villains led by Loki.

Feld Entertainment, together with the staff of Mall of Asia, held a press event to discuss what Marvel Universe Live! can bring to the table. Arnel Gonzales, general manager and business unit head for Mall of Asia, promises that the show will cater not only kids, but it is the whole family to enjoy, especially on June since Father’s Day is right around the corner.

“For the first time, we encourage our mom’s and dads to use this midyear spectacle as a family bonding celebration before the school starts,” Gonzales said.

Matthew Garrick, Feld Entertainment senior director for APAC, adds that show will feature state of the art special effects, immersive video technology that will bring your family closer to the excitement like never before, from seeing different iterations of famous Marvel characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Loki, and many more to the intriguing story and incredible stunts that can match the movies.

“The scale of the show is really bigger than any show we have. Say you’re familiar with this guy saying this show quite travels with twice as much stuff as this guy says. Of course, we work with the local team here in SM. Everything is different. Every market is different. There’s small thing to the show, here and there, but for the most part you’re going to see the same quality production in Manila that you’d see in Australia or you see in the US,” Garrick added.

As an added bonus, the production company gave the kids a little teaser when Spider-Man came to the event to do battle with his arch-nemesis Green Goblin giving them something to cheer on.

Marvel Universe Live! will run from 7 to 16 June and tickets are already available now via the https://smtickets.com/ and nationwide outlets.