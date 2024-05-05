Bayogos battles ex-world champ

Filipino prospect Bryl Bayogos faces a big step in competition when he faces Irish former world champion TJ Doheny in the undercard of Monday night’s headliner featuring Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery at the Tokyo Dome.

Unbeaten in seven fights with two knockouts, Bayogos, 22, came in at 121.3 lbs during the official weighin on Sunday.

The southpaw Doheny, 37, armed with a 25-4 mark with 19 knockouts, stepped in at 121.7.

Bayogos, who hails from General Santos City, got the fight courtesy of Sean Gibbons and VIVA Promotions.

This marks the first time that a Filipino fighter will be seeing action at the legendary Tokyo Dome, a 55,000-capacity venue that last hosted a boxing event in 1990 when Mike Tyson was upset by James ‘Buster’ Douglas for the world heavyweight title.