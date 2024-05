Dianne Bacelonia

SNAPS

A slow Sunday for motor vehicles

LOOK: Fewer vehicles are seen traversing along Roxas Boulevard in Ermita, Manila on Sunday, 5 May 2024. Starting today, the Manila City Council (MCC) prohibits motorized vehicles from entering the north and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. in between Padre Burgos and Quirino Avenues. | via Dianne Bacelonia