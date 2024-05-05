A life-long mission to bring healthcare services closer to the people

I am delighted to share that the 164th Malasakit Center was recently launched in SOCCSKSARGEN General Hospital in Surallah, South Cotabato, on 2 May.

Through God’s grace and the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health, local governments and the health community, there are now five Malasakit Centers in the South Central Mindanao region. Every region in the country has at least one Malasakit Center.

Nationwide, 43 Malasakit Centers are in Mindanao, 30 in the Visayas, and 91 in Luzon. With these, we are bringing to more people the convenience of accessing government medical assistance — from as far as Batanes in the north, Tawi-Tawi in the far south, Palawan in the west, and Samar in the east.

These Malasakit Centers have assisted over ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. As one-stop shops inside key public hospitals, they bring together relevant agencies to provide easy-to-access medical aid, particularly to underprivileged Filipinos.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, it is a huge honor to witness the ever-growing network of Malasakit Centers. As principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, I feel blessed to have the opportunity to initiate a program that has helped save lives. As a Filipino, I am humbled by the stories of those most in need who have benefitted from this initiative.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I reaffirm my commitment to help strengthen our country’s healthcare services to cater to Filipinos in need. It pains me to see our people suffering, burdened by poverty and struggling with health issues because they cannot afford even basic medical services.

Aside from the Malasakit Centers, we continue to advocate for the establishment of Super Health Centers to improve healthcare services at the grassroots, focusing on community-based primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, LGUs and the DOH, we have funded around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

I spent my Saturday attending the Universal Guardians Brotherhood (UGB) 48th Founding Anniversary upon the invitation of UGB President Melvin “UGMF Isaac” Contapay, where I imparted my heartfelt appreciation to their organization’s efforts in community service.

Yesterday, 5 May, I was invited to the Liga ng mga Barangay - Pangasinan Chapter Provincial Congress with Pangasinan LNB President Raul Sabangan held in Pampanga. Regardless of our different positions, I emphasized our shared goal of uplifting the lives of our constituents especially since I am an adopted son of their province.

In the interim, my Malasakit Team extended help to indigent Filipinos who experienced various challenges. Last week, we immediately aided five families affected by the recent fire incident in Malolos City, Bulacan; and 35 in Parañaque City.

We also aided 900 indigent Filipinos in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, with Cong. GP Padiernos; and 500 in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte with Mayor Jun Roble, where they received further assistance from the government.

We also provided additional support to small-scale entrepreneurs, such as the 100 in Bingawan, Iloilo with Mayor Mark Palabrica; 54 in Sapi-an with Mayor Joe Villanueva and 60 in Sigma with Mayor Dante Eslabon in Capiz; 20 in San Remegio and 70 in San Jose in Antique with Governor Rhodora Cadiao; and 100 in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental with Mayor Nadie Arceo. Through our partnerships with national agencies, they also received livelihood assistance.

To further assist the livelihood sector, we supported 192 displaced workers in San Jose, Batangas with Councilor Jerick Mercado; and 500 in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental with Mayor Albee Benitez, aside from the employment opportunities provided to them through our partnership with DOLE.

Moreover, my Malasakit Team attended the Merida Infirmary Opening (Community Hospital) which we supported, in Merida Leyte.

Whatever challenges the future may hold, I will continue to serve my fellow Filipinos the best way I can. As I always say, “Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”