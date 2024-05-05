36 loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military in Maguindanao del Sur has facilitated the surrender of 36 loose firearms coming from six towns of the province in support of the Balik-Baril Program of the government, which aims to clear the communities from the proliferation of loose firearms.

JTF-Central Commander Major General Alex Rillera reported yesterday that soldiers of the 33rd Infantry Battalion (33rd IB) facilitated the surrender of 36 loose firearms in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.

Rillera said the surrender of loose firearms by the residents is a result of the collaboration between the military and the municipal local government unit (MLGU) of Shariff Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Mamasapano, Radjah Buayan, and Sultan sa Barongis, all of Maguindanao del Sur.

The significant gain is attributed to soldiers of the 33rd IB’s steadfast resolve to support the Balik-Baril Program, which aims to clear the communities from tools of violence.

Surrendered firearms surrendered were two Cal. 30 Sniper rifles; one 40mm rocket-propelled grenade launcher; five 40mm M79 Grenade Launchers; two 40mm M203 Grenade Launchers; one Cal .30 M1 Garand rifle; one Cal .30 M1 Garand rifle converted to M14; one 5.56 AR15 Bushmaster Carbine rifle; one Cal .30 Carbine rifle; two 12-gauge Shotguns; 11 9mm Submachine Guns; two Cal .45 Submachine Guns; six Cal .38 pistols and one Cal .45 pistol.

The surrendered firearms were presented to Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, Commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Mamasapano Mayor Akmad Ampatuan, Jr., and the representatives from other LGUs.

The surrendered firearms were deposited in the custody of the 33rd IB for proper dispositive action. JTF-Central continues the efforts to sustain peace by intensifying the conduct of decisive military operations (DMOs) and civil-military operations (CMOs) in the western, southern, and central parts of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco S Marbil has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of P/Captain Roland Moralde who was killed during a shootout at the Parang Public Market at Barangay Poblacion 2 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Moralde was assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Company 14 of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (RMFB-BARMM) at the time of his tragic death.

The incident started after Moralde attempted to conduct a body frisk to Mohiden Ramalan Untal who was armed with a .45 cal. firearm. Untal resisted and a shootout began.

The report said that during the exchange of gunfire, some unidentified suspects arrived at the scene and joined Moralde and Untal in the shootout.

Both Moralde and Untal died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds they sustained in the different parts of their bodies while one of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds.