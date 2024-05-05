2 OFWs injured in HK rainstorm

Two overseas Filipino workers (OFW) were injured after a rainstorm hit Hong Kong on Saturday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The DMW said the two are partners working in a resort in Sai Kung, New Territories, Hong Kong. They were taking photos and videos of the storm’s damage to the facility when a landslide occurred.

The couple was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The wife sustained head injuries but is in stable condition, while her husband suffered injuries to the leg.

The DMW said its migrant workers office in Hongkong, as well as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, has provided financial assistance to the couple.