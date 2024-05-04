Nowadays, our streets and public places are overwhelmed with fast fashion, low-priced stylish clothing based on current trends bought from retail stores. But with the emergence of the nostalgia trend in today’s generation, people are now embracing slow fashion as consumers value sustainability and quality.

With the rise in slow fashion, traditional loom weavers can take advantage of changing consumer behavior. Traditional loom-weaving methods, practiced for centuries by indigenous peoples (IPs), is a sustainable approach to fashion as it opts to use locally sourced materials. Made with utmost care and precision, woven pieces reflect the hard work of its weaver.

With close to 17 million indigenous peoples in the Philippines, we are rich with cultural expressions. But the United Nations Office for Project Services also points out that they are among the most disadvantage peoples. Protecting indigenous culture and promoting the handloom weaving industry need public, private, and civil society interventions.

In the barangay of Capisaan in the upland town of Kasibu in Nueva Vizcaya, Alayan Pag-asa Abot-Palad Association of Women are trying to keep their Tuwali Ifugao culture alive through weaving. They are among the pilot beneficiaries of the Loom Weaving Industry program of the Department of Trade Industry — Nueva Vizcaya (Region 2) in 2014.