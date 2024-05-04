Phl drops to 134th spot in press freedom ranking

The Philippines saw a further decline in press freedom, ranking 134th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The ranking represents a two-point drop from the Philippines’ 132nd place in 2023, which marked an improvement of 14 spots at the time.

While RSF noted “fewer and less violent attacks” against journalists under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. compared to the previous administration, it cautioned that such incidents remained “worrisome.”

“Harassment through threats and ‘red-tagging’ persists,” the report said, referring to the practice of publicly labelling individuals or groups as communist sympathizers or rebels. The report added that defamation and cyber-defamation in the Philippines carry the potential for jail sentences.

“The Philippine media are extremely dynamic despite the government’s targeted attacks and constant harassment of journalists and media outlets considered overly critical, especially since 2016,” the RSF report stated.

While the 1987 Constitution guarantees freedom of the press, RSF highlighted the legal challenges faced by Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and the continued detention of alternative journalists Frenchie Mae Cumpio and Lady Ann Salem as evidence that Philippine law “does not protect journalistic freedom in practice.”

The report acknowledged a more “consensual” approach compared to the previous administration, but claimed that authorities still frequently resort to “red-tagging.”

The RSF reiterated its classification of the Philippines as one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, citing the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, where 32 media workers were killed.

“Regionally, many journalists are targets of threats and lawsuits,” the report continued. “Women journalists face specific gender-based threats, including rape threats, cyber-harassment, and the disclosure of personal details.”

Data from the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines indicates 135 incidents of attacks and threats against media personnel between Marcos’ inauguration on 1 July 2022 and 30 April 2024.

On the recent Press Freedom Day celebration, President Marcos commended journalists for their “courage in conveying unbiased reports” and their role as “stalwarts of truth and transparency.”

The Presidential Communications Office has assured the public of the Marcos administration’s commitment to providing media practitioners with a safe environment, free from threat.

Norway retained the top spot in the World Press Freedom Index due to its strong legal framework safeguarding press freedom. Eritrea remained at the bottom, with a reputation for holding journalists captive longer than any other country.