PDEA Zambo nets P145-M shabu

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and partner agencies seized 21.4 kilograms of shabu, with a street value of P145.5 million, and arrested four suspected drug peddlers in Barangay Mampang on Thursday evening.

PDEA Regional Director for Zamboanga Peninsula Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc said on Friday that the haul was the largest in the history of the region and Zamboanga City. The buy-bust operation took place on Salam Drive in Barangay Mampang.

“This major seizure dealt a significant blow to the illegal drug trade network operating within the region, disrupting supply chains and thwarting attempts to distribute narcotics into local communities,” Tusoc said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Wilson Sahiban (alias “Tulo”), 25; Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29; Jimy Sahibol, 30; and Abdurahman Abdulhakim, 27. Authorities confiscated 21 vacuum-sealed plastic packs containing shabu, a half-kilo vacuum-sealed plastic pack, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA operation came after a seizure of one kilogram of shabu valued at P6.8 million in early April. In that operation, two suspects, including a person deprived of liberty, were arrested in Barangay Talisayan.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe commended the collaborative effort between PDEA, the Zamboanga City Police Office, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for the successful operation.

“This monumental achievement was made possible through the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies,” Dalipe said. “My Zero Tolerance Policy towards drugs remains unwavering, and I am committed to maintaining peace and order in Zamboanga City.”