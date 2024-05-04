‘Pagsibol’ highlights potential of horticulture

“We recognize the significant role of horticulture and urban agriculture, and what it does, and its role in our nation’s food security, economic growth and sustainability.”

Thus, said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. at the Pagsibol: Philippine Horticulture and Urban Agriculture Summit 2024 over the weekend.

During the event opening on 3 May, Laurel expressed the Department of Agriculture’s (DA’s) commitment to spearheading initiatives for the development of the Philippine agriculture in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s agenda for modernization and mechanization for food sufficiency.

He said horticulture offers a pathway to diversity with its focus on cultivation of high-value crops and ornamentals and since the country’s agricultural landscape is currently limited, he said it could help meet the evolving demands of domestic and international markets.

The agri chief also recognized urban agriculture as a modern adaptation of traditional practices by bringing agriculture to city centers and communities.