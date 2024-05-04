Online reality show ‘House of Collab’ sizzles

With almost three million combined followers on different social media platforms (1.1 million on Facebook; 694 thousand on TikTok and 193 thousand on Instagram), The House of Collab is definitely one of the hottest online shows for the present generation.

A first of its kind in the Philippines, the reality show features content creators living under one roof, where they have to churn out content daily.

The House Of Collab is designed to uplift the careers of these influencers by mastering, creating and driving awareness which is beneficial not only to them but also to brands and clients.

Maan Barcebal, the Sales and Marketing head of the show, revealed that they are used to being compared with the more famous Pinoy Big Brother.

“Magkaiba kami ng ginagawa (We’re different in what we do) which is great and its creating an avenue to discover talent, content creation. So ’yan ang gusto natin mangyari (That’s what we are aiming for),” Barcebal said

She added that helping online personalities and content creators to increase their popularity is their goal.

“Currently ang talents namin are in the digital space, digital artist talaga sila. If they want to go mainstream, of course, if that’s their direction, of course, we will go that path, ‘yung makuha sila sa acting assignments and endorsements. Of course, we are very open for that” she said.

Ryan Tanada, co-founder of The House of Collab, related the story behind the beginning of this reality show: “I was approached by a very good friend about three years ago, after lockdown ito, sa isang Christmas party. That time, I’m not into content creation. Sa business lang talaga ako. They presented me this idea. Then we developed it. So, ayon, that’s how The House of Collab started.”

Now, of its seventh season, it is giving away P1 million for this season’s grand winner.

The House of Collab not only serves as an effective platform for Pinoy content creators, it also acts as a training ground and launch pad for promising online personalities to achieve their dreams.

“I’m creating contents na malapit po sa puso ko talaga. I’m creating more on the storytelling na content and dahil may mga friends tayo na pumasok dito so sa creating contents na in line din doon sa ginagawa nila. So more on storytelling talaga ako (I’m creating content that is close to my heart. It’s more on storytelling, and now that I have friends who want to get into creating content, which are in line in what we do. I’m really more into storytelling),” says Red Mendoza.

The House of Collab can be watched on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and other online platforms.