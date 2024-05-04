Market-related infrastructures get boost

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) recently conducted the Assessment and Planning Workshop of Municipal Food Terminals, Barangay Food Terminals, and Organic Trading Posts at the Redd Manor Hotel here.

Led by the DA’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD), the workshop aims to provide information on the current status of market-related infrastructures built within the seven provinces of the region.

These infrastructures include Municipal Food Terminal (MFT) where convergence and barter of farm products are conducted, Barangay Food Terminal (BFT) that offers direct connection to market for farmers in the Barangay to provide low cost food to the community, and Organic Trading Post (OTP) that boost organic farming in the community.

The MFT and BFT were established in 2006 while the OTP was established in 2011.

The activity was participated by operators from the 14 farmer associations in the provinces of the region. They shared their experiences and feedback in how these market-related infrastructures are operated and managed

AMAD OIC-Chief Dr. Maricel Dullas praised the efforts of the operators of these infrastructures, citing the continuous management of the projects since it was established

OIC-Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr. believes that the experiences and feedbacks shared by the operators will become guide to others. He said that the DA is always ready to help and provide assistance to farmer associations and cooperatives who help themselves in developing their livelihood.