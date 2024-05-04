Maritime body aims smoother labor sector

Government agencies and maritime-related labor and management organizations have signed a memorandum of agreement to establish the Maritime Industry Tripartite Council (MITC).

The parties signed the agreement on Friday, which aims to strengthen the local maritime sector by addressing specific labor concerns and coming up with commitments to protect Filipino seafarers.

According to Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, the MITC will promote the welfare of Filipino seafarers by lifting the maritime labor industry and adopting skills that tailor-fit the demands of the global maritime industry.

The government sector will work hand-in-hand with the management and labor sectors to strengthen the expertise of Filipino seafarers in the ever-changing global landscape of the maritime sector.

Regular consultations planned

The MITC will facilitate regular consultations among the maritime labor and management groups concerning maritime labor and employment issues, promote maritime labor-management cooperation, and review existing maritime sector laws and regulations.

Likewise, it will also propose measures to enhance labor-management relations.

The following government agencies will represent the government sector in the MITC: Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Transportation, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment, Social Security System, Philippine Insurance Health Insurance Corporation, Pag-IBIG Fund, Commission on Higher Education, National Telecommunications Commission, and Department of Information and Communications Technology.