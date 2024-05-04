Lyles dreaming of Olympic glory

NASSAU, Bahamas (AFP) — Noah Lyles will “unfortunately” not be racing the 4x400-meter event at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau this weekend, but the American sprint star insists he still has a four-medal target in mind for the Paris Olympics.

Lyles won treble gold at last year’s world outdoor championships in Budapest in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay, etching his place as the man to beat in the French capital this summer.

The 26-year-old also competed in the world indoors in Glasgow in March, returning home with two silvers after teammate Christian Coleman edged him in the 60m and Alexander Doom ensured victory for Belgium over the US quartet at the line in the 4x400m relay.

Lyles’ inclusion in that relay team came in for criticism, however, with Fred Kerley, 2022 100m champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, accusing the US track federation of favoritism in drafting in Lyles.

“I can’t give all the details but there were coaches who coached athletes that were on the 4x400m (relay in Glasgow) that didn’t get to run, that did run in the prelims, that were upset about that,” Lyles said.

His call-up, Lyles admitted, had caused “a lot of controversy.”

“Some people got written up, other people were threatened with fires, he said in Nassau ahead of the weekend’s world relays in which he will now compete only in the 4x100m.”

“Let’s just say a lot of people in the US were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400 and to that I would say, ‘run faster, push me out!’”

Lyles, whose contract renewal with Adidas this season has been described as the biggest since Usain Bolt’s with Puma, added: “At the end of the day, it’s the choice of the relay coach to decide who gets on the relay. I told them before we went out to Glasgow that I was going to make myself available for the 4x400 if you wanted to use me.”

“Afterwards there were coaches who were upset and they complained to higher-ups about the decision.”