LTO launches ‘quick response’ hotline

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Saturday the launch of a new hotline to address the growing problem of online scams and traffic violations.

The hotline, dubbed “Aksyon on the Spot,” will handle complaints regarding phishing scams where cybercriminals impersonate the LTO to send fake traffic violations.

Phishing scams typically involve emails or text messages containing links designed to steal personal information.

“This hotline aims to ensure a swift government response against both online scammers and erring motorists,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

Road users can report abusive or reckless drivers by sending SMS (text messages) to 09292920865.

Mendoza explained that Aksyon on the Spot will cover a wide range of offenses, “from simple traffic violations to road rage and even the use of sirens prohibited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The LTO will distribute Aksyon on the Spot stickers, particularly to motorists renewing their vehicle registrations. The stickers will display the hotline number and a QR code that allows users to formally submit complaints.