Livelihood to housing beneficiaries

The National Housing Authority (NHA) over the weekend said it has provided Livelihood and Affordability Enhancement Program (LAEP) to more than 9,500 housing beneficiaries during the first quarter of 2024.

With various skills training, cash grants, job referrals and placement, NHA’s LAEP aims to provide livelihood programs, employment opportunities, and affordability enhancement sessions to ensure and establish self-reliant and economically sustainable communities.

For the first quarter of 2024, a total of 9,553 beneficiaries nationwide were able to access and attend various LAEP skills training and learning sessions, assisted for employment placement, and received cash grants for livelihood startups. Among these activities include skills training on the production of cleaning materials, training on construction work, food processing, urban gardening, basic cosmetology, handicrafts making, baking, automotive work, and seminars on business management, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

In establishing the LAEP, the NHA Community Support Services Department (CSSD) and CSS units of regional offices closely coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units (LGUs) across the country. Consultations and training needs assessments were also held with partner agencies to determine appropriate livelihood opportunities that will cater to family-beneficiaries.

In line with the goals of the “Build, Better, More” Program, the Authority, under the leadership of NHA general manager Joeben Tai, also focuses on assisting housing beneficiaries’ economic growth and development in sustainable, safe, and resilient relocation sites. For the rest of 2024, more than 43,718 families are set to benefit from LAEP implementation.

Meanwhile, through the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program and Enhance Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty, the NHA’s LAEP recently released a total of P450,000 in cash grants to Davao City’s Mt. Terrace Village Homeowners Association. The seed capital fund was utilized to set up their HoA’s general merchandise store with tables and chairs rental

Further, 50 beneficiaries from Pandi, Bulacan, acquired new skills on agronomic crop production training facilitated by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.