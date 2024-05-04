Lakers sack Ham

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Darvin Ham was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, four days after the team was ousted from the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs by Denver, the club announced.

Ham went 90-74 in two seasons guiding the Lakers, but the team was swept by eventual NBA champion Denver in last year’s Western Conference final and eliminated in five games in round one by the Nuggets this season.

“We greatly appreciate Darvin’s efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons, including last year’s remarkable run to the Western Conference finals,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said.

“While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world.”

In addition to who will be hired to guide the squad next, the Lakers face uncertainty over the future of superstar LeBron James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who can opt out of his contract next season.