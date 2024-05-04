Journo files cyberlibel case vs Gerona mayor

GERONA, Tarlac — A journalist here filed 2 counts of cyberlibel against incumbent Mayor Eloy Eclar and former vice mayor Ronjie Daquigan.

Writer Nelson Bolos said the cases stemmed from “the malicious picture posted by Daquigan in his Facebook account and the story ‘Media group prexy fears for life’” posted by Tarlakenyo, an online news page.

The picture, which became Viral, was said to be Daquigan himself holding a piece of paper bearing these words in tagalog:

Daquigan purportedly announced to the world that there was an assassination plot against Mayor Eclar, but Bolos said there’s no assassination plot.

In his complaint, he said, “the false and baseless plan to kill Daquigan and Mayor Eclar is nothing but a political gimmick jointly accomplished by Mayor Eclar and Daquigan intended to malign the character of the undersigned, including the three (3) other persons named as masterminds of the assassination plot.”