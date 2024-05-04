Israel grave yields remains of suspected hostage

JERUSALEM (AFP) —The remains of Eliakim Livman, who was thought to have been taken hostages by Hamas during its 7 October attack, have been found in Israel, the army and his family said Friday.

Livman, a 24-year-old who was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival in southern Israel when the Palestinian militants carried out their unprecedented attack, “was murdered in the 7 7 October massacre,” the army said in a statement.

Livman, who until Friday had been counted among the around 250 people taken captive during the attack, was “found in Israeli territory,” it said.

When contacted by Agence France-Presse, the army declined to provide further details about where and how his body was found.

But it said Livman had been identified “based on field evidence, following a thorough and complex investigation conducted by the IDF (army), Israel Police and the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.”

According to Israeli media reports, his remains were discovered buried by mistake alongside another victim from the Nova music festival.

His family issued a distraught statement after being informed of the news.