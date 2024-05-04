IBC-13 employees get retirement pay

Malacañang on Saturday said a total of 145 former employees of the state-run media company Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. (IBC-13) finally got their retirement pay more than two decades after they left the firm.

In her speech during the awarding ceremonies earlier this week, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said that the government has released the long-awaited retirement pay for IBC workers during the presidency of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The President gave the instruction to help resolve their claims as addressing the welfare of media workers is one of the cornerstones of his administration and of the PCO. So it is a great honor for me to be able to be part of this much-awaited and much-deserved awarding of benefits to our colleagues in the media,” Garafil said.