Ginebra collides with NLEX

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

3 p.m. — Magnolia vs TNT

6:15 p.m. — Ginebra vs NLEX

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel primes up for the next round as it takes on slumping NLEX in the final elims playdate of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

Game time is at 6:15 p.m. following the 3 p.m. showdown between Magnolia and TNT

The Gin Kings already secured the No. 2 seed in quarterfinals armed with a twice-to-beat advantage sporting a 7-3 slate behind league-leading defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Ginebra has won its last four games and is looking to fuel its momentum heading into the playoffs against the No. 7 seed.

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, have been struggling in form following a four-game losing skid for a 5-5 card. NLEX is in a must-win situation as another loss will pull the team to a possible playoff for the last quarters seat.

In the other pairing, the Hotshots seek to win two in a row to close their elims campaign with a bang and get in a good position in the next round.

Magnolia holds a 6-4 mark while the Tropang Giga, hoping to rebound from a previous loss, carries a 5-5 card.

Meanwhile, also-ran Blackwater poured 37 points in the payoff period for a 102-83 torching of the undermanned Phoenix to arrest a seven-game skid and end its campaign on a winning note on Saturday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Down by four entering the final canto, the Bossing tightened their defense to hold the Fuel Masters to just 14 points in the last 12 minutes of action and picked up the pace in transition for their fourth win in 11 outings.

Blackwater finished the all-Filipino conference 10th and pulled down Phoenix to a 3-8 win-loss slate just above last-placed Converge (2-9).

JD Tungcab had a personal conference-best 19 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Bossing, who collected 69 bench points. Troy Rosario shined in the absence of Phoenix’s big men for a double-double output of 17 markers and four boards for Blackwater.

Rey Nambatac added 16 points, RK Ilagan and Bradwyn Guinto chipped in 11 points each while Richard Escoto had 10 for the Bossing, who started the tournament 3-0 before suffering a long dry spell.

Phoenix, which played sans Raul Soyud, Sean Manganti and Matthew Daves, absorbed its third consecutive defeat.

Jason Perkins was the lone bright spot for the Fuel Masters, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight boards.

Jayjay Alejandro was the only other Phoenix player to score in double figures with 14.