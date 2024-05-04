Caloocan spoils Abra rally; Mindoro, Valenzuela score

Caloocan parried Abra’s final thrust and prevailed, 63-59, to gain traction in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo saw their 14-point spread (53-49) vanish in a flash, but found a savior in Reil Cervantes, who drilled in a counter-triple with 23.5 seconds that preserved their second win in three starts in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Irvin Palencia then split his two charities to put the last nail on the Abra Weavers’ third defeat in six games.

It was Ronnie Matias, however, who was chosen best player following a 14-point, seven-rebound performance for Caloocan Coach Alex Angeles, who also drew 10 points and four assists from Jeramer Cabanag, nine points from Cervantes, and six points plus 10 rebounds from Gabby Espinas.

The Weavers tied the count at 62 following a triple by Wendelino Comboy, who wound up with a game-high 18 points but fell short of reversing the outcome.

Other games saw the Valenzuela Classics thwart the Negros Muscovados, 74-70, and the Mindoro Tamaraws subdue the Iloilo United Royals, 77-70.

Exploiting his nearly 300-pound weight, Ken Bono posted 25 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, six rebounds and two assists to earn best player honors as the Tamaraws climbed to 2-4 and overtook the Royals (1-4).

Bono, the 6-foot-5 2006 University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player from the Adamson Falcons, was supported by Andres Desiderio with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists and homegrown John Jerrick Caspe with eight points and nine rebounds.

In rising to a 3-2 card, Valenzuela took the same route as Caloocan.

Keeping their composure when the Negros Muscovados knotted the count at 70 from a 55-63 deficit, the Valenzuela Classics banked on Andrei Armenion’s slashing drive to the middle and Chris De Chavez’s two charities to seal the Muscovados’ second loss in five starts.

De Chavez finished with 17 points, including five triples, and eight rebounds to earn best player honors over Filipino-American CJ Payawal, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dennis Santos also delivered for Valenzuela with 10 points plus four rebounds and Armenion, who posted six points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.