Bong Go supports children's health

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, on Friday, 3 May, was invited to attend the 9th founding anniversary of Tebow CURE Children's Hospital of the Philippines in Davao City, where he expressed his gratitude to the hospital management and staff for their unwavering dedication, hard work, and compassion.

Go highlighted the crucial role the hospital has played in providing care for Filipino children suffering from severe conditions such as cerebral palsy, tumors, trauma, and more.

He noted that their tireless efforts go beyond mere medical treatment; they bring emotional support and hope to families coping with the challenges of a child's illness.

The senator also mentioned that Tebow CURE Hospital has been a beacon of hope for many families in Davao City and throughout the Philippines by offering specialized medical treatment for children. The hospital's commitment to high-quality care and its relentless effort to improve the lives of young patients have made it a cornerstone in pediatric healthcare, he added.

"Let’s take a moment to appreciate the hands that made this possible. To our doctors, nurses, and medical staff, your skills and compassion turn challenges into cheers of joy and gratitude from families. Congratulations on reaching this significant marker of 10,000 surgeries -- your dedication is nothing short of inspiring," said Go.

"We also thank the continuous commitment to ensure that children with these conditions would be given support and hope… Here at Tebow CURE Hospital, you tackle cases that many other hospitals might not. This dedication to healing the hardest cases, all without passing the cost to families, sets you apart and lifts the spirits of those who might otherwise lose hope," he continued.

Senator Go reassured the public of his ongoing commitment to the health sector. He emphasized his dedication to advancing health initiatives that will support and enhance the capabilities of the country's healthcare system, particularly for children in need of medical attention.

He shed light on the success of the Pediatric Access to Liver Transplant (PasLit) program, initiated through his efforts during former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration. The program has significantly benefitted numerous children and is part of a broader consortium involving the Office of the President, the Department of Health, Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC), and The Medical City (TMC).

“As your chairman sa Committee on Health, it is my passion to help patients seeking medical assistance. I also advocated for the PASLIT program… ‘Yung iba dinadala nila sa India. Choice naman po ‘yon ng parents kung saan nila gustong dalahin para magpa-opera. Pero at least mayroon na silang hope and choice (na ipagamot dito sa bansa). Pwede sila sa PASLIT program sa Medical City. Ang hirap po sa India, mapapalayo kayo sa pamilya, ang mahal ng pamasahe, walang kamag-anak doon, Go encouraged.

“Magagaling po ang doktor natin dito sa Pilipinas. Magagaling po ang ating mga nasa medical profession. Importante po magtulungan lang po tayo. Ang mga doktor natin dito, magagaling kaya hindi natin kailangang iasa parati (ang pagpapagamot) sa ibang bansa,” he added.

This initiative also aligns with the Regional Specialty Centers Act, enhancing its impact and reach within the national healthcare system. Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

There are specialty centers inside Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) that provide cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon offer a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care.

Go likewise mentioned that there is a Malasakit Center inside SPMC where indigent patients may seek medical assistance to help lower the cost of hospital bills. There are currently 164 Malasakit Centers nationwide and have assisted more than 10 million indigent patients, as reported by DOH.

Go principally authored and sponsored the program under Republic Act No. 11463. The law mandates all DOH-run hospitals, plus the Philippine General Hospital, to establish centers that would provide convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

"As we look to the future, let's build on this foundation with continued zeal. Let's push forward, not just maintaining our pace but accelerating our efforts to bring healing and hope to every child in need across our nation," Go highlighted.

"Once again, congratulations on your ninth anniversary. Here's to many more years of service, healing, and transformation. Thank you for having me today, and may your compassionate service continue to be a beacon of light for our community," he concluded.