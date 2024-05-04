Aguilar leads Las Piñas fire aid distribution

Vice Mayor April Aguilar spearheaded the distribution of financial aid to residents affected by recent fires in Barangay Manuyo Dos recently.

The payout, sourced from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program, was provided through an initiative sponsored by Senator Loren Legarda.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office, led by OIC Lowefe Romulo, facilitated the distribution event, aiming to provide immediate relief to the fire victims.

Barangay captain Mark Nery underscored the local leadership’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs in times of crisis.

Aguilar said the distribution highlights ongoing efforts by city officials to ensure prompt and effective support for residents facing emergencies, emphasizing the government’s role in crisis response and community assistance.